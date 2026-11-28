Pastrnak (lower body) is considered day-to-day and will not play in Sunday's home clash against the Canucks, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Pastrnak's most recent injury update from head coach Marco Sturm is an encouraging sign that the issue shouldn't keep him sidelined long term. Prior to sustaining his lower-body injury in Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs, the 30-year-old Pastrnak was an offensive engine for the Bruins, compiling 11 goals, 32 points and 88 shots on net over 25 outings this season. In the absence of Boston's captain, James Hagens (back) will have a chance to return to the lineup.