Pastrnak was expected to take part in Thursday's practice session but was deemed unfit to participate, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Pastrnak is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in goals (48) and points (95) and likely would have reached the 100-point threshold were it not for the league going on hiatus. While coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't seem concerned that Partrnak will miss any postseason action, fantasy players won't be getting any official updates from the team due to the injury/illness policy.