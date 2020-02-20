Bruins' David Pastrnak: Delivers OT winner

Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers. He also had two PIM and a team-leading five shots.

It was very nearly a different ending for Pastrnak, who found himself in the penalty box late in the third period with the game still tied 1-1. However, the Bruins killed the minor to send the game into overtime, where Pastrnak scored on a breakaway to secure the win. It was his 43rd goal of the year, moving him into a tie for the NHL lead with Toronto's Auston Matthews. Pastrnak had earlier set up Patrice Bergeron's breakaway goal in the first period and has extended his career-best point total to 84.