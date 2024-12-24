Pastrnak is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Capitals due to an upper-body injury.

Pastrnak was not on the bench for the start of the third period, and at this point, his return seems unlikely. The star winger had one shot on goal in 9:00 of ice time before exiting. If Pastrnak is unable to return, he should benefit from three days off during the league's Christmas break.