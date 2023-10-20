Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Pastrnak has scored four goals over the first three games of the season, and he's also added one assist. His tally in the second period Thursday was the Bruins' last goal in this contest. The star winger has supported his scoring numbers with 15 shots on net, five hits and a plus-4 rating while playing on the Bruins' top line.