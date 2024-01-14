Pastrnak notched two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Pastrnak saw a four-game point streak end Thursday against Vegas, but he made up for it Saturday. The winger set up the Bruins' last two tallies, including forcing a turnover before feeding Charlie McAvoy's game-winner at 1:10 of overtime. Pastrnak's up to 25 goals, 34 helpers, 212 shots on net, 31 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 42 appearances. Barring injury, he's likely to be among the league leaders in points at the end of the campaign.