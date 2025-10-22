Pastrnak registered two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Pastrnak had a hand in both of the Bruins' game-tying goals, but the team couldn't guide the contest to overtime. This was Pastrnak's second multi-point effort in a row. He's up to four goals, six helpers, five power-play points, 31 shots, 18 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating across eight appearances this season. The 29-year-old's early pace has him tracking for another 100-point, 300-shot campaign if he can stay healthy.