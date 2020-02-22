Bruins' David Pastrnak: Dishes two helpers
Pastrnak recorded a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Pastrnak set up both of Patrice Bergeron's first-period scores. The 23-year-old winger extended his career high in points to 86 -- he's been equal parts scorer and play-maker with 43 goals and 43 helpers in 62 contests. The Czech winger has racked up six tallies and eight assists in 10 February appearances.
