Pastrnak recorded two assists and one shot with two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Pastrnak set up Patrice Bergeron's power-play goal early in the second period and added another primary helper on Sean Kuraly's tally in the final frame. The multi-point effort gave Pastrnak 45 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 45 games this season.