Bruins' David Pastrnak: Do you like (five) apples?
Pastrnak dished out five assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers, while also registering two shots, two PIM and a plus-4 rating.
What a night for Pastrnak and linemates Brad Marchand (2g, 3a) and Patrice Bergeron (3g). Pastrnak is now in the midst of a nine-game point streak, with a whopping 23 points in that stretch. Those 23 points lead the NHL, as do his 11 goals.
