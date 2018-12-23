Bruins' David Pastrnak: Dominant run continues
Pastrnak scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
The band was back together in this one, as Patrice Bergeron returned from a 16-game absence and combined with Pastrnak and Brad Marchand for four of the Bruins' five goals and 10 total points. For his part, Pastrnak now has six multi-point performances in his last nine games, pushing his totals on the year up to 23 goals and 47 points through 36 games, and he's already reached 20 power-play points for the third straight season.
