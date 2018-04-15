Bruins' David Pastrnak: Dominating six-point game includes hattie
Pastrnak had a hat trick and three assists in Boston's dominating 7-3 victory over Toronto in Game 2 on Saturday night.
Yes, you read that right -- six points. And Pastrnak has four goals and five assists in just two games this postseason -- that ties him with Phil Esposito for the NHL mark. Anyone who tapped him for their playoff pool has to be gloating right now. Wow.
