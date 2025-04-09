Pastrnak scored a goal and registered two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win over New Jersey.

Pastrnak lit the lamp for the first of seven tallies the Bruins offense erupted for Tuesday. He notched his unassisted goal before he picked up his first assist of the game on Michael Callahan's first-career twine finder. Pastrnak then had the primary helper on linemate Morgan Geekie's 30th goal of the season. Overall, the 28-year-old Pastrnak is up to the century mark in points with 41 goals and 59 assists in 79 games this season. This is the superstar's third campaign in a row with 100 points or more, making him the fourth player in the league to secure this accomplishment alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl and Nikita Kucherov. Despite Boston's struggles as a team this season, Pastrnak has proven that he is still one of the league's premiere talents and has a bright outlook for the 2025-26 campaign.