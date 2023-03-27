Pastrnak scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

His tally early in the first period opened the scoring and also made him the 12th Bruin in history to record a 50-goal campaign. Pastrnak then added his 51st on a one-timer from the faceoff circle in the second that just slipped inside the near post against Frederik Andersen. Pastrnak is having the best season of his career and already has career highs in goals and points, and next up for the 26-year-old superstar is his first career 100-point season -- he needs only three more in Boston's final nine games.