Pastrnak picked up an assist in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Pastrnak's assist was his 787th NHL point, moving him past David Krejci for ninth in Bruins history. It extended his point streak to eight games and 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists). Pastrnak has at least one assist in each of those eight games. Two words: el fuego.

