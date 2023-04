Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

He scored at 2:30 of overtime with a one-timer from the top of the left circle as a power play expired. It was Pasta's 57th goal of the season. He's on a six-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes eight goals. Overall, Pastrnak has 104 points this season, which puts him fourth in the NHL. His 57 goals are second only to Connor McDavid.