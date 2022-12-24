Pastrnak scored twice Friday in a 4-3 win over the Devils.
Pasta's point streak stands at 11 games and 15 points (10 goals, five assists). He has goals in four straight games (five snipes) and sits in a tie with Dallas' Jason Robertson for third in the NHL with 24 goals. Pasternak is sixth in overall scoring with 47 points.
