Bruins' David Pastrnak: Elite production continues
Pastrnak scored both Boston goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.
Pasta is on a three-game, six-point run (three goals, three assists) and has 61 points, including 30 goals, in 51 games. Pastrnak sits in a three-way tie with Brayden Point and John Tavares for third in the NHL in goals. And he's top-10 in points overall. Pastrnak is also tied with the great Nikita Kucherov for the league-lead in power-play points (29). His fantasy value is elite. Make sure he's in your lineup for every scoring period.
