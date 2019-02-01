Bruins' David Pastrnak: Elite production continues

Pastrnak scored both Boston goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Pasta is on a three-game, six-point run (three goals, three assists) and has 61 points, including 30 goals, in 51 games. Pastrnak sits in a three-way tie with Brayden Point and John Tavares for third in the NHL in goals. And he's top-10 in points overall. Pastrnak is also tied with the great Nikita Kucherov for the league-lead in power-play points (29). His fantasy value is elite. Make sure he's in your lineup for every scoring period.