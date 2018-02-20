Bruins' David Pastrnak: Ends scoring drought Monday
Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots and added three blocked shots in Monday's overtime win over the Flames.
The score ended a six-game goal drought that hadn't seen Pastrnak light the lamp since Feb. 3. The Czech winger's production has seen something of a dip recently, as Monday's goal also represents his only point in the last five games, but he's still on pace for almost 75 points on the campaign, which would surpass the 70 he posted in 75 games last season.
