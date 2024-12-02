Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots and recorded one hit in Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Pastrnak made himself available and went top shelf over the stick-side shoulder of Cayden Primeau, who had just made a couple of nice stops. It was Pastrnak's team-leading ninth goal and snapped a seven-game goal drought, the second time this season he's gone that long without scoring. The 28-year-old forward entered Sunday's tilt with a 3.3 shooting percentage over the last 16 outings.