Bruins' David Pastrnak: Explodes for five points

Pastrnak netted a hat trick along with two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over New York.

Give Pastrnak three tricks on the year, as this five-point effort versus NYR gives him 77 points in 61 games this season. Three of his five points Wednesday came with Boston on the power play. The 22-year-old, with five games remaining, needs just four more goals for 40, a milestone Pastrnak has yet to reach in his young NHL career.