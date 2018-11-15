Bruins' David Pastrnak: Extends league lead in goals

Pastrnak potted his 17th of the season during a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

That puts Pastrnak up four goals over Jeff Skinner, the second highest goal scorer so far this season. With a shooting percentage almost 10 points above his career best, the young Czech is bound to slow down at some point, but will still likely top his career high in goals (35) this season. He also added an assist and four shots in the game against Colorado, putting him at 25 points through 18 games.