Pastrnak produced one goal, two assists and three shots on net in a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Pastrnak had the primary helper on two third-period goals by Morgan Geekie. The 28-year-old Pastrnak completed his three-point performance with an empty-netter in the final seconds. He has generated seven goals and 10 assists during his seven-game point streak. Pastrnak has accounted for 24 goals and 59 points through 51 outings this season. He leads the league with 211 shots on net.