Pastrnak registered a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Pastrnak paired a secondary assist with a twine-brushing wrist shot to rattle host Columbus and maintain the league lead in points (17). The showstopping winger has fashioned seven goals and 10 assists through nine games, which qualifies as his best start to a season offensively.
