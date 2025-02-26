Pastrnak had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto.

The points extended Pasta's point streak to an NHL career-high 15 games and 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists). Pastrnak is the fifth Bruins player in the past 40 years to have a point streak of at least 15 games. He joins Adam Oates (twice, 21 and 20 games), Ray Bourque (twice; 19 and 17 games), Phil Kessel (once; 18 games) and Ken Linseman (once; 15 games).