Bruins' David Pastrnak: Finally lights lamp in Game 4
Pastrnak scored two goals, one on the power play, during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their first-round series.
After managing only one assist in the first three games despite firing 10 shots on net, Pastrnak finally got a puck past Frederik Andersen early in the second period Wednesday, then did it again 95 seconds later to give the Bruins a lead they wouldn't relinquish. He'll look to stay hot when the series shifts back to Boston on Friday for Game 5.
