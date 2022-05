Pastrnak had a goal, an assist and six shots as Boston beat the Hurricanes 5-2 in Game 4 on Sunday.

Pastrnak was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of this series, but he delivered a goal and an assist in each home game to help the Bruins even things up at two games apiece. Boston will find it difficult to win on the road without any contributions from the 40-goal scorer, but Pastrnak will have a chance to erase his goose egg in Carolina in Tuesday's Game 5.