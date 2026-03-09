Pastrnak scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Pastrnak put an end to his eight-game goal drought, which dated back to Jan. 29. The 29-year-old winger still had five assists in that span, though it's been a bit of a quiet stretch for the elite talent. He's up to 23 goals, 75 points, 201 shots on net, 66 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 58 appearances this season. He could still push for a fourth straight 100-point campaign, but Pastrnak is likely to miss the 40-goal mark for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.