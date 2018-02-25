Bruins' David Pastrnak: First multi-point game in a month
Pastrnak tallied two assists in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Pastrnak had gone a month without a multi-point game, so this outburst was a sigh of relief. He has 56 points in 60 games, but just 10 in his last 14. Pastrnak is too good to stay this cool.
