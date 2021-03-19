Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.
Both points came on the power play. It's Pasta's first multi-point game in nine. He has 26 points in 21 games, which is a solid 1.24 points-per-game. Extrapolate that over a full season and Pastrnak would be knocking on the NHL's top-five scoring list. He's as good as ever.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits career milestone•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Pots 10th goal Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two more helpers Sunday•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two helpers in Friday's loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hat trick at Lake Tahoe•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Moves to Krejci's line•