Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Both points came on the power play. It's Pasta's first multi-point game in nine. He has 26 points in 21 games, which is a solid 1.24 points-per-game. Extrapolate that over a full season and Pastrnak would be knocking on the NHL's top-five scoring list. He's as good as ever.