Bruins' David Pastrnak: Five-game, 13-point streak
Pastrnak scored two goals and added an assist Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
All three points came on the power play. Pasta is riding a five-game, 13-point scoring streak (eight goals, five assists). There's no-one hotter right now.
