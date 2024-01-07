Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

Pastrnak's goal stood as the winner. He took a feed from Pavel Zacha and wired a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 8:23 of the second period. It pushed the score to 4-2. Pasta has four multi-point games (four goals, six assists) in his last five games (23 shots). Pastrnak sits in a three-way tie for third on the NHL goal list (24), and his 55 points put him alone in third behind Nikita Kucherov (67) and Nathan MacKinnon (65). The 27-year-old is on pace to outstrip his exceptional 113-point effort last season, although he likely can't touch his 61-goal mark, also set last year. We'll take 50-plus, though. Everyone loves Pasta.