Pastrnak scored two power-play goals and added two assists, including one with the man advantage, in a 6-1 win over Utah on Thursday.

The goals were his first two of the season and the Bruins' first two on the man advantage. The team went into the contest 0-for-10 through four games. One of Pastrnak's goals stood as the winner. It was his 19th four-point game to move past Adam Oates for eighth most in team history, and he tied Brad Marchand (442) for fourth on the franchise's all-time goals list. Pastrnak needs just five more goals to tie Patrice Bergeron (427) for third on the list, and he could pass Phil Esposito (459) this season if he hits the 40-goal mark.