Bruins' David Pastrnak: Four-point performance

Pastrnak scored two goals and added two more helpers in Tuesday's 4-1 win versus the Senators.

Give the Czech-born forward 15 points on the year, thanks to his monster performance Tuesday evening. Pastrnak logged only 14:34 of ice time as a result of Boston committing five penalties in the game. Despite the lower-than-usual workload, Pastrnak still was able to leave his mark on the game and will look to do the same Thursday when the Flyers come to town.

