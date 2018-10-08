Bruins' David Pastrnak: Four points in win

Pastrnak scored two goals and added two more assists in Monday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

Pastrnak finished Monday's contest with a plus-4 rating, good enough for top honors in that department. Through three games, the two-time, 30-plus goal scorer has five points (3G, 2A) and appears to have picked up right where he left off a season ago.

