Bruins' David Pastrnak: Game-time decision Tuesday
Pastrnak (thumb) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's road contest against the Islanders.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters it "looks like" Pastrnak will return, but we strongly advise that owners depending on Pasta wait to see whether he takes warmups as the strongest hint that he'll suit up. Another item to look out for is the talented scoring winger's IR status -- he remains on that list, but the Bruins probably wouldn't activate him before he's ready to go.
