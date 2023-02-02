Pastrnak logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pastrnak helped out on the second of Pavel Zacha's third-period tallies. While it's been four games since Pastrnak's last multi-point effort, he has managed a goal and two assists in that span. It's a slightly quiet stretch for the superstar winger, but it's safe to assume he'll bounce back after the All-Star break. He's at 38 tallies, 72 points, 245 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-25 rating through 51 contests.