Bruins' David Pastrnak: Gets back on scoresheet

Pastrnak recorded an assist on the power play during a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday.

After two games without a point, Pastrnak got back to his scoring ways. Pastrnak saw time back with Patrice Bergeron as Brad Marchand (upper body) was out of the lineup. Marchand looks to be ready for the Winer Classic, which means Pastrnak may once again be bumped to the second line to play with David Krejci in order to spread out the offense.