Bruins' David Pastrnak: Gets game winner
Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist in Boston's 5-1 win over New Jersey.
His goal stood up as the winner. Pastrnak has 32 goals and 68 points in 57 games. His chemistry with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron is uncanny -- they're one of the best lines in the NHL. Be sure to slot Pastrnak back in if you've had him on your bench. His injury is clearly behind him.
