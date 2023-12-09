Pastrnak provided two goals and registered an assist in Boston's 5-3 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Pastrnak's helper was recorded with the man advantage. This was his third multi-point showing over his last five appearances. He's up to 16 goals and 39 points in 26 contests this campaign, including 16 power-play points. Pastrnak should continue to play at an elite level while serving on Boston's top line and first power-play unit.