Pastrnak scored the overtime winner Tuesday in the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 29-year-old superstar got behind the Buffalo defense and beat Alex Lyon after a stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm midway through the first extra period. Pastrnak snapped a two-game point drought with the season-saving tally, and while he has two goals and six points so far in the series, he'll have more work to do Friday in Game 6 if the Bruins are going to avoid elimination again.