Bruins' David Pastrnak: Gives Boston reprieve in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pastrnak scored the overtime winner Tuesday in the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round series.
The 29-year-old superstar got behind the Buffalo defense and beat Alex Lyon after a stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm midway through the first extra period. Pastrnak snapped a two-game point drought with the season-saving tally, and while he has two goals and six points so far in the series, he'll have more work to do Friday in Game 6 if the Bruins are going to avoid elimination again.
More News
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Two-point effort in Game 2•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Three points in Game 1 loss•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Hits 100-point mark again•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: On cusp of 100-point mark•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Consistent excellence•
-
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Extends point streak to 12•