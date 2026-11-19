Pastrnak scored a goal on six shots, dished a power-play assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Pastrnak picked up his fourth multi-point effort in his last six games. The winger remained in his usual top-line spot, but the Bruins' lineup shuffle put Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie alongside him. Pastrnak can thrive with pretty much anyone on the Bruins' roster. The 30-year-old is up to 10 goals, 18 assists, 83 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating over 22 appearances.