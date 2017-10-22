Bruins' David Pastrnak: Goal streak at four games

Pastrnak scored twice Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres. The goals extended his goal and point streak to four games and five goals (seven points).

Pastrnak has six goals and eight points in seven games. He is behind only Brad Marchand for the team lead in scoring.

