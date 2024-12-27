Pastrnak is good to play in Friday's game against Columbus, per Lauren Campbell of MassLive.com.

Pastrnak left Monday's 4-1 win over Washington due to the injury, but it seems he won't miss a full game. He has 12 goals and 35 points in 36 outings in 2024-25. The 28-year-old is projected to play alongside Morgan Geekie and Pavel Zacha versus the Blue Jackets.