Pastrnak underwent surgery on his right hip and will miss the start of the 2020-21 campaign, the Bruins announced Tuesday.

Pastrnak is not expected to be healthy until mid-February due to his hip problem. The winger is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (48), assists (47) and shots (279). With the winger on the shelf, there will be an opening on the top line which could be filled by the newly acquired Craig Smith.