Pastrnak had a hat trick and an assist in the Bruins' 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Not only did Pastrnak's efforts power Boston to its record-breaking 63rd win of 2022-23, but his third marker of the game was also his 60th of the campaign and 300th of his career. He's unsurprisingly set a new personal best in goals this season, but his 49 assists and 109 points are also career highs. In a different year, Pastrnak might be a frontrunner for the Hart Trophy with those kinds of numbers, but Connor McDavid's insane campaign (64 goals, 151 points) will likely prevent him from getting the award.