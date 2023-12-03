Pastrnak scored a goal and registered two assists in Boston's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Pastrnak put the Bruins up 1-0 with his marker midway through the first period and then provided the primary assist on Kevin Shattenkirk and Brad Marchand's tallies. It was Pastrnak's second straight multi-point game, giving him a goal and four helpers over that span. Through 23 contests this season, he has 14 goals and 36 points, putting him well on his way to surpassing the 100-point milestone for the second straight campaign.