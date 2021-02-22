Pastrnak scored a hat trick and went plus-4 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Pastrnak opened the scoring just 34 seconds into the game. He added another tally 46 seconds into the second period and completed his hat trick late in the third. The Czech superstar has scored six of his nine goals this year against the Flyers. Overall, Pastrnak has 14 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through nine appearances.