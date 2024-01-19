Pastrnak scored three goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

He opened the scoring just 44 seconds into the first period before potting the final two tallies of the night, one into an empty net. It was the 16th hat trick of Pastrnak's career, second in Bruins history behind Phil Esposito's 26, while the power-play tally was his 10th -- the seventh time he's reached double digits in the last eight seasons, only missing during the truncated 2020-21 campaign. Pastrnak needs one more goal to reach 30 for the third straight season and the seventh time in his career.