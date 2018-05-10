Bruins' David Pastrnak: Headed to World Championship

Pastrnak will play for the Czech Republic in the upcoming World Championships.

Pastrnak is coming off a strong season in which he logged 35 goals and 80 points in 82 games before tallying six goals and 20 points in 12 playoff contest. The 2014 first-rounder is already a rising NHL star, but there's still room for growth in his game, as the youngster doesn't celebrate his 22nd birthday until May 25. It's no secret that the 6-foot, 188-pounder brings energy and dynamic skills to the table, including a dangerous release on one-timers. Where his game has continued to improve of late relates to his strength on pucks in one-on-one battles. Looking ahead to 2018-19, Pastrnak will remain entrenched on the Bruins' top line, with regular power-play duty on tap.